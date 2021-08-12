Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.14. 22,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,935. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

In related news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $373,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $729,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,840 shares of company stock valued at $5,726,924. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

