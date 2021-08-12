Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) PT Lowered to $66.00

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLI. BTIG Research cut their target price on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

BLI opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.12 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,840 shares of company stock worth $5,726,924 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 190.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 98,193 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,469,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 212.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,609,000 after buying an additional 2,300,058 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 22.2% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

