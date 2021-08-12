Bernard Teufele Sells 860 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.60. The stock had a trading volume of 162,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,987. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $85.91 and a one year high of $144.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

