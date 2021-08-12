Berry Data (BRY) Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $447,306.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00047022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00143732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00154920 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,706.15 or 0.99761376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.85 or 0.00876644 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

