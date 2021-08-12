Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 189.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,114 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after purchasing an additional 261,016 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,999,000 after buying an additional 33,631 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,753,000 after purchasing an additional 348,338 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

