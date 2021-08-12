BetProtocol (BEPRO) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00055303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.68 or 0.00871687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00109905 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001930 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol (BEPRO) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

