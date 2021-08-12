Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XAIR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XAIR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Beyond Air by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Air in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XAIR opened at $8.26 on Thursday. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.62.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 111.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

