Beyond Finance (BYN) Achieves Market Cap of $5.56 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, Beyond Finance has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00045971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00142609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00153228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,117.82 or 0.99995560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.02 or 0.00854538 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,701,282 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

