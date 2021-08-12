Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on BYND. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Beyond Meat stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.36. The stock had a trading volume of 44,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,050. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $99.86 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -84.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.44.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,537,788. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,474,000 after buying an additional 1,602,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 14.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,038,000 after purchasing an additional 124,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,784,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

