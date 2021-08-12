Bezant (BZNT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.98 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bezant has traded 180.6% higher against the US dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $1.98 million and $131.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bezant alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.64 or 0.00865803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00109125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00157855 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

BZNT is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.