BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.02. BG Medicine shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 3,329 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04.

BG Medicine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BGMD)

BG Medicine, Inc is a life sciences company. It engages in developing and delivering innovative solutions for healthcare providers that provide insight and transform the clinical care of heart failure and related disorders. It distributes products such as BGM Galectin-3 to clinical laboratories, hospitals and health care provider.

