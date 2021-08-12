BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,225 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,140.50.

Shares of BHP stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,954. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.13. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.