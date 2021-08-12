BIDR (BIDR) Price Down 0.7% This Week

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One BIDR coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BIDR has a market cap of $15.63 million and approximately $29.66 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00046398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00143916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00154224 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,193.97 or 0.99763688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.16 or 0.00867199 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

