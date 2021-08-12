BiFi (BIFI) Trading 25.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BiFi has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $212,344.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00037151 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.17 or 0.00311804 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00035614 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007447 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00013269 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

