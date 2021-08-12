Big Data Protocol (BDP) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and $991,348.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol (BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 29,355,356 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

