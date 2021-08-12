Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Big Lots worth $16,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at $24,888,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 193.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 304,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,612,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,210,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,873,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.35. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.50.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

BIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

