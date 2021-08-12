Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) PT Set at €28.50 by UBS Group

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) received a €28.50 ($33.53) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of ETR:GBF traded down €0.20 ($0.24) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €27.38 ($32.21). 64,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57. Bilfinger has a 12 month low of €13.98 ($16.45) and a 12 month high of €33.24 ($39.11). The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €25.58.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

