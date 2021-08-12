Bilibili (BILI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bilibili to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $80.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.59.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.
