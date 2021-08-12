Bintex Futures (BNTX) Market Capitalization Reaches $119,661.76

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $119,661.76 and $415,481.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00046633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00142897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.75 or 0.00152378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,324.41 or 0.99695312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.23 or 0.00866475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

