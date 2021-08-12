Bio-Rad Laboratories Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 982 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,159% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 put options.

NYSE BIO opened at $752.69 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $472.84 and a 12 month high of $769.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $660.81.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total value of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,628.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $4,242,627. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 91.7% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.