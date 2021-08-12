Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BMEA stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.73. 38,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,553. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89.

BMEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

