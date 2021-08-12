Bionomics (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. 36,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 369,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14.

About Bionomics (OTCMKTS:BNOEF)

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of anxiety, panic, agitation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

