BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading 7.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares traded up 7.6% during trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $194.00 to $330.00. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BioNTech traded as high as $391.00 and last traded at $386.49. 87,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,954,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $359.19.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.17.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 30.0% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 258,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 138.1% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31 and a beta of -1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.