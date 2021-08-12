BioSyent (CVE:RX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.89

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.89 and traded as low as C$7.54. BioSyent shares last traded at C$7.69, with a volume of 2,400 shares.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BioSyent from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.89.

BioSyent (CVE:RX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$7.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About BioSyent (CVE:RX)

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

