Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT Raised to C$5.50

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BIREF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of BIREF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.74. 100,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $998.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.70. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

