Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT Raised to C$6.75 at Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$6.55 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.
Shares of BIREF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.74. 100,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a market cap of $998.40 million and a PE ratio of 124.71. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.49.
Birchcliff Energy Company Profile
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.
