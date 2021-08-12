Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT Raised to C$6.75 at Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$6.55 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of BIREF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.74. 100,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a market cap of $998.40 million and a PE ratio of 124.71. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

