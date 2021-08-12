Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.80.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:BIR traded up C$0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,222. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.41 and a 52 week high of C$5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.58.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$185.61 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.