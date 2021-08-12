Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.80.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:BIR traded up C$0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,222. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 240.00. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.41.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$185.61 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.