Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Raised to C$6.75

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James to C$6.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.63% from the stock’s previous close.

BIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.80.

Shares of BIR traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.80. 1,811,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,222. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.41 and a 52 week high of C$5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 240.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.58.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$185.61 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

