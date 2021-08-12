Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at Cormark

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Cormark to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.80.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of BIR stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.80. 1,811,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,222. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.41 and a 52-week high of C$5.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 240.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$185.61 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.