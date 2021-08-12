Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Bird Construction in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of Bird Construction stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16. Bird Construction has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $8.23.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

