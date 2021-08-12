Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$11.75 at ATB Capital

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at ATB Capital to C$11.75 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.73% from the stock’s previous close.

BDT has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Laurentian increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Bird Construction to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.32.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

BDT stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.42. 231,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,618. The firm has a market capitalization of C$499.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$5.92 and a 1 year high of C$9.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.