Birdchain (BIRD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $126,706.00

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. Birdchain has a market cap of $735,216.67 and $126,706.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Birdchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00055982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.37 or 0.00876773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00110648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00155717 BTC.

Birdchain Profile

Birdchain (BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars.

