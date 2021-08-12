Bit-Z Token (BZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.66 Million

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Bit-Z Token has traded up 116% against the dollar. One Bit-Z Token coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bit-Z Token has a market cap of $26.48 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00056308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.57 or 0.00881934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00110796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00153500 BTC.

Bit-Z Token Coin Profile

Bit-Z Token is a coin. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 coins and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 coins. Bit-Z Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Bit_z.com . Bit-Z Token’s official website is www.bitz.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Bit-Z Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bit-Z Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bit-Z Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bit-Z Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

