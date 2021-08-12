Bitcloud (BTDX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $366.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $300,103.11 and approximately $366.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,716.46 or 0.99847176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00031777 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.29 or 0.01021072 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.82 or 0.00356865 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.17 or 0.00413462 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006589 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00071769 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004645 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,212,957 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.