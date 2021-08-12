Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Hits One Day Volume of $878.00

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 37.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001651 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $12.67 million and approximately $878.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000376 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

