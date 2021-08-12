Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Up 29.5% This Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $198.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000048 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.