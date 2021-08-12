Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Up 10.7% This Week

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $606.24 or 0.01365101 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $11.41 billion and approximately $2.67 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,409.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.14 or 0.00347091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00125378 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003163 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000112 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,815,544 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

