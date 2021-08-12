Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Reaches One Day Volume of $504.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 86.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000618 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $167,800.46 and $504.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00022408 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001156 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

