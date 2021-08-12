Bitcoin Confidential Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $38,967.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011372 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.13 or 0.00661223 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001000 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000553 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

