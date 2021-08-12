Bitcoin CZ (BCZ) Price Down 10.3% This Week

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Bitcoin CZ has a market cap of $44,737.24 and $24.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin CZ has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin CZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002184 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00046633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00056052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00142897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003019 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015195 BTC.

Bitcoin CZ Coin Profile

Bitcoin CZ is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 3,594,851 coins. Bitcoin CZ’s official message board is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ . The official website for Bitcoin CZ is www.bitcoincz.org . Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoincz_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

Bitcoin CZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin CZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin CZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin CZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

