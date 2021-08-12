Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Up 150.8% This Week

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 167% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $317,738.06 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 150.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.85 or 0.00301063 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00131689 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00153170 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008855 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002807 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

