Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Tops $156.93 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $156.93 or 0.00347039 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.95 billion and $382.14 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,219.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $619.32 or 0.01369592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00122219 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003157 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,813,064 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

