Bitcoinus Hits Market Cap of $3,477.91 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,477.91 and approximately $219.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,997.53 or 0.99911611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00031471 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006742 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00070648 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001022 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 91.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

