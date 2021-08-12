BitcoinZ Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $14,779.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.83 or 0.00300790 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00131138 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00152671 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008968 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002808 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 165.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

