BitCore (BTX) Price Tops $0.39 on Top Exchanges

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, BitCore has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $7.15 million and approximately $752,430.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000890 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,356.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.74 or 0.06889069 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $604.64 or 0.01363135 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.27 or 0.00372586 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00134537 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.17 or 0.00582043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.01 or 0.00347207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.00299100 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

