BitMax Token (BTMX) One Day Volume Tops $13.93 Million

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the dollar. One BitMax Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on exchanges. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00056455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.53 or 0.00890247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00111968 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002010 BTC.

BitMax Token Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

