Bitradio Achieves Market Cap of $68,310.54 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $68,310.54 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008756 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 60.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00157270 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,309,268 coins and its circulating supply is 10,309,264 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

