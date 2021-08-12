Bitrue Coin (BTR) Price Up 12.6% Over Last Week

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Bitrue Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Bitrue Coin has a total market capitalization of $22.02 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00055483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.95 or 0.00868404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00109853 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00155159 BTC.

About Bitrue Coin

BTR is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 820,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 150,521,228 coins. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @BitrueOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com . Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

