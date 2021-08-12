BitSend (BSD) Trading Up 16.4% Over Last Week

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 12th. Over the last week, BitSend has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSend has a market capitalization of $111,544.71 and approximately $7.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.99 or 0.00400449 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003373 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00012647 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $464.56 or 0.01022188 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,558,887 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.